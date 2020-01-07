Benefit concert for Camp United We Stand on Jan 19

Tuesday, January 7, 2020



Camp United We Stand is a 35 member homeless encampment that is incorporated as non-profit with the State of Washington and has 501(c)3 IRS federal status.

The Camp shelters at Shoreline area churches for periods of 90 days or longer. They have a board of directors but are a self-managed entity with regular, scheduled garbage pick-up, port-a-potties, donation and communal tent.

A benefit concert will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 - 3pm at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline 98177.

The concert is free to all - donations gladly accepted.




Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  