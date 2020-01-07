Benefit concert for Camp United We Stand on Jan 19
Camp United We Stand is a 35 member homeless encampment that is incorporated as non-profit with the State of Washington and has 501(c)3 IRS federal status.
The Camp shelters at Shoreline area churches for periods of 90 days or longer. They have a board of directors but are a self-managed entity with regular, scheduled garbage pick-up, port-a-potties, donation and communal tent.
A benefit concert will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 - 3pm at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline 98177.
The concert is free to all - donations gladly accepted.
