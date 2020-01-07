Lake Forest Park Water District names Armand Micheline 2019 Water Protector

Armand Micheline with a water taste test

at the LFP Green Fair

Photo courtesy LFP Water District













Water Protector

Award







Armand is a founding member of the LFPWD Advisory Committee (ADCOM) and has been involved in several sub committees, including public communication and community outreach.



Armand has also been a driving force behind LFPWD’s science curriculum for elementary students.





The District’s science unit educates local youth about the local aquifer, the value of locally sourced drinking water, and how human activities have the potential to affect the water quality of streams and drinking water sources.









The public is welcome to learn about the LFPWD drinking water at events that are scheduled throughout the year, including fun runs, science nights, market days and emergency fairs.



LFPWD Commissioners; Dave Hammond, Eli Zehner and Bill Donahue, our General Manager Alan Kerley, District staff and our community thank Armand for his service.



