The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center is proud to host King County Assessor John Wilson and King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers, at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 for a swearing in ceremony at the Center, located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Blg 1, Shoreline Mr. Wilson will also share information and take questions regarding the income limit changes and the property tax exemption program.