Physical Poetry 2020 - get tickets now for Friday and Saturday performances
Monday, January 6, 2020
Physical Poetry 2020 is a high energy dance revue featuring groups performing Contemporary, Dances of Brazil, Highland Dance, Hip Hop, Jazz, Mexican Folklórico, Modern, Tap, Contemporary Chinese and more.
There are three performances of Physical Poetry 2020 on Friday and Saturday January 10 and 11, 2020 - Friday and Saturday evening and Saturday matinee.
Tickets goes fast - advance purchase is advisable.
The event is a benefit for the nationally award-winning Shorecrest Dance Team, to help pay for supplies, costumes, equipment, and scholarships.
Purchase tickets here
Groups performing include:
- Bahia In-Motion,
- Grupo Folklorico Herencias Mexicanas,
- Studio 3 Company,
- Gotta Dance Studio - Redmond, WA,
- Dora Oliveira Newman,
- Shelton Highland Dancers,
- Melody Institute, Inc.,
- Kontagious Performing Company,
- QATA: SC Edition,
and of course Shorecrest High School Hip Hop Teams!
