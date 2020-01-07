Customer Information Night at Expedia CruiseShipCenter Jan 14
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Expedia CruiseShipCenters and Angie West with Norwegian Cruise Lines will be hosting a free Customer Information Night on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30pm.
Angie will be sharing information on their new Ultimate Alaska-Passage through the Glaciers itinerary, their newest ship sailing the Caribbean - the Encore, and Spring Break sailings from Los Angeles on the Joy.
Please call our office, 206-347-8777 to RSVP. We're located in the upper, outside level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Suite A015. Light refreshments will be served.
Please call our office, 206-347-8777 to RSVP. We're located in the upper, outside level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Suite A015. Light refreshments will be served.
0 comments:
Post a Comment