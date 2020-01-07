Customer Information Night at Expedia CruiseShipCenter Jan 14

Expedia CruiseShipCenters and Angie West with Norwegian Cruise Lines will be hosting a free Customer Information Night on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Angie will be sharing information on their new Ultimate Alaska-Passage through the Glaciers itinerary, their newest ship sailing the Caribbean - the Encore, and Spring Break sailings from Los Angeles on the Joy.



Please call our office, 206-347-8777 to RSVP. We're located in the upper, outside level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Suite A015. Light refreshments will be served.











