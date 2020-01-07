Shoreline man under the influence causes head on collision that sends four to Harborview

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, a 23 year old Shoreline man driving under the influence on Sunday, January 5, 2020, crashed head-on into another vehicle, totaling both vehicles and sending occupants of both vehicles to Harborview.

The collision occurred at the Northgate freeway exchange at 2:19pm.John R. White, age 23, Shoreline, was driving southbound on the Northgate Way off-ramp and failed to negotiate the curve. His vehicle left the road, traveling across the grassy median and striking head-on a vehicle driven by Patrick Nestor, age 51, Bellingham who was driving southbound on Corliss Ave N to get on to I-5 southbound.With Nestor were Linda Nestor, 53, Bellingham and Elliot Nestor, 20, Bellingham.All parties were wearing seatbelts.