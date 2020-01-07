ICHS info session Monday on free / low cost health services
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
ICHS, which has a large medical and dental facility in Shoreline at 16549 Aurora Ave N, will be holding an information session on Monday, January 13, 2020 from noon to 2pm at the Shoreline Library.
Stop by to visit with an International Community Health Services (ICHS) Community Advocate for information on Free/Low Cost Health Services.
Staff will be located at the round table at the front of the library, which is located at NE 175th St and 5th Ave NE.
Please note that you can no longer make left turns from NE 175th St southbound into the library parking lot.
