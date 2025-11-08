Weather cooperates for work on Ballinger Fish Culvert project

October 26, 2025

Photo by David Carlos

Paving crews are currently working on site today laying the first course of asphalt on SR 104/Ballinger Way NE. Paving crews are currently working on site today laying the first course of asphalt on SR 104/Ballinger Way NE.





Based on the current forecast, we expect crews to install a second pavement course Saturday, November 8, 2025.





We’re also optimistic striping crews will be available over the weekend to put down preliminary striping on the new pavement. Once those two tasks are complete, we can reopen SR 104/Ballinger Way NE.





If all goes well, the road reopening could happen late this weekend.



Both paving and striping require dry weather. If the forecast changes and this work cannot be completed this weekend, we will have crews ready to mobilize during the next available window of dry weather.





