Shoreline School District Replacement Levy Pro and Con Committee Members sought by November 13, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025

At its November 4, 2025 meeting, the Shoreline School Board adopted resolutions to place propositions to replace our current Educational Programs and Operations and Technology Levies on the February 10, 2026 ballot.

Shoreline School District is seeking applications from District residents interested in being appointed to committees to write the “pro” and “con” statements for the King County Local Voters’ Pamphlet related to the District’s following ballot measures to be considered at the February 10, 2026 election: 
Interested residents should send their name, address, email address, phone number, which proposition(s) they are writing about, and committee name (or which position they represent) to: 
  • Public Information Office, at 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, or 
  • via email at public.info@ssd412.org 
  • by November 13, 2025. 
The Board will take action on the appointments at its November 18, 2025 meeting. Contact information for individuals appointed by the Board may be listed in the local voters’ pamphlet. 

For more information, please reference the King County “Local Voters’ Pamphlet Packet.”


