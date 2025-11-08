Shoreline School District Replacement Levy Pro and Con Committee Members sought by November 13, 2025

At its November 4, 2025 meeting, the Shoreline School Board adopted resolutions to place propositions to replace our current Educational Programs and Operations and Technology Levies on the February 10, 2026 ballot.

Proposition No. 1 – Replacement of Expiring Levy for Educational Programs and Operations; and

Proposition No. 2 – Replacement of Expiring Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support. Interested residents should send their name, address, email address, phone number, which proposition(s) they are writing about, and committee name (or which position they represent) to:

Public Information Office, at 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, or

via email at public.info@ssd412.org

by November 13, 2025.

The Board will take action on the appointments at its November 18, 2025 meeting. Contact information for individuals appointed by the Board may be listed in the local voters' pamphlet.













