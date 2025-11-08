For the Birds: Bug-eating Dynamos





(In the winter chickadees may forage with/near them –more eyes find more food.)









Bushtit coming out of top of nest

Photo by Elaine Chuang Their nests are a marvel, looking like a foot-long windsock hanging vertically from a tree fork or strong branch anywhere between 3 to 100 feet up. This delightful spectacle of noisy bush-shrub hopping is the typical movement of a foraging flock of Bushtits.





In summer they will sleep in their unusual hanging nest. This can include the parents, an adult helper or two, and their 4-10 nestlings.









Their tail is almost half the length of their body, and this proportion results in a high rate of body heat loss; in cold weather they must eat about 80% of their weight a day to maintain their core temperature, and they usually sleep together for warmth.



Bushtit on suet feeder. Note:right bottom bushtit

with white eye is a female.

Photo by Dow Lambert Freezing weather kills the bugs they need, so offering them suet is vitally important. Each nest is made of lichen and held together by spider webbing lined with feathers.





Providing suet protein during the winter will help birds in general, and especially these active little bundles of fluff.





Once they find your suet, they will often come at the same time each day - meal planning at its best.



So, hang a suet feeder where you can see it, grab a cup of coffee or tea and watch as these gregarious ping pong-sized-balls of feathers cover your suet with their soft noisy chatter.





They won’t stay long (they have other stops to make), but they will bring a smile to your face.







One brave little bird at a time flits across open space from a small tree to a nearby shrub, and calls for the others to follow, which they do one or two at a time, accompanied by flock-wide encouragement.