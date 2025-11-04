Shoreline Pet Evolution hosting Pet Food Drive in November to benefit local food pantries

Customers who donate will receive 10% off their Pet Evolution purchase









Pet Evolution, a growing retail store for healthy pet foods and services, will host a Pet Food Drive during November at all of its store locations, including its Shoreline store.

The drive will collect pet food, toys and supplies to benefit local food pantries to ensure that pets in need receive the care and support they deserve.





During the month of November, customers are encouraged to donate unopened pet food, treats, toys and supplies at any Pet Evolution store.





Customers who donate will receive 10 percent off their retail purchase at Pet Evolution that same day.







Visit Pet Evolution in Shoreline 15515 Westminster Way N, Suite C between November 1- 30. Bring donations of unopened pet food, treats, toys or supplies. Receive 10 percent off your same-day retail purchase at Pet Evolution. "At a time when more pet parents are facing tough choices, we believe community support can make all the difference,” said Rian Thiele, CEO and founder of Pet Evolution. “Our food drive is about coming together to help pets stay healthy and at home where they belong.”

All collected donations will be distributed to local food pantries that help families and their pets, ensuring no pet goes hungry.



The brand promise is to improve the lives of pets in local communities by carrying only high-end, select pet food products and offering full-service and self-service grooming options along with mobile nail trims.









