Plan for Green Shoreline Day on November 15, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025


Save the date! Green Shoreline Day is on November 15, 2025. 

Join us and other community members for a day full of planting and restoring Shoreline’s parks and open spaces! This is a family-friendly event, all ages are welcome! No experience is necessary, just bring your enthusiasm! 

You can register for events near you here.

Link to register

We’ll be having planting events throughout the months of November and beyond so don’t worry if you can’t make it on November 16th!


