Shorewood football moves to #3 with win over Mount Vernon

#6 Kyson C sacks MV QB

Photo by Eduardo Eulogio

T he Stormrays travelled on Halloween to play Mount Vernon for 3rd and 4th place in WesCo.





The Rays defence was led by Cole Petschl ( 8 tackles), and Max Uckum (7 tackles). A very strong defensive line held the Bulldogs to 14 points.





#12 Lukas Wanke with a big catch over MV defenders

Photo by Eduardo Eulogio

Trailing 11-14 with 1 minute 37 seconds to play, The Rays offense drove 79 yards and scored the game-winning TD as time expired. Trailing 11-14 with 1 minute 37 seconds to play, The Rays offense drove 79 yards and scored the game-winning TD as time expired.





Finn Bachler plunged in from the 1 yard line. Kaare Nye kicked a 26 yard field goal in the second quarter and Paddy Andresen had the Rays first TD early in the 4th quarter.





Shorewood (7-2) travels this Friday to Enumclaw (8-1) for the first round of State. Game time is 7pm.













--Coach Rob Petschl