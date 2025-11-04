Shorewood football moves to #3 with win over Mount Vernon

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

#6 Kyson C sacks MV QB
Photo by Eduardo Eulogio

The Stormrays travelled on Halloween to play Mount Vernon for 3rd and 4th place in WesCo. 

The Rays defence was led by Cole Petschl ( 8 tackles), and Max Uckum (7 tackles). A very strong defensive line held the Bulldogs to 14 points. 

#12 Lukas Wanke with a big catch over MV defenders
Photo by Eduardo Eulogio

Trailing 11-14 with 1 minute 37 seconds to play, The Rays offense drove 79 yards and scored the game-winning TD as time expired. 

Finn Bachler plunged in from the 1 yard line. Kaare Nye kicked a 26 yard field goal in the second quarter and Paddy Andresen had the Rays first TD early in the 4th quarter. 

Shorewood (7-2) travels this Friday to Enumclaw (8-1) for the first round of State. Game time is 7pm.

--Coach Rob Petschl


