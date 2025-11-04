Upcoming planned closures on the 1 Line starting November 8, 2025
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Starting Nov. 8, Sound Transit will implement a series of strategic closures on the 1 Line to support repairs, maintenance, and critical 2 Line integration work. Passengers should prepare for delays and plan ahead during the following 1 Line service suspensions:
- Nov. 8: 1 Line service will be suspended between U District and Westlake from start of service until 2 p.m. for maintenance. Buses will replace trains.
- Nov. 16: 1 Line service will be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium to replace a cracked rail north of Westlake. Buses will replace trains.
- Nov. 18-20: 1 Line service between Capitol Hill and SODO will end early to allow for expanded overnight maintenance. Buses will replace trains.
- Dec. 2-4: 1 Line service between Northgate and Capitol Hill will end early to allow for expanded overnight maintenance. Buses will replace trains.
- Dec. 12-13: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.
- Dec. 20-21: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.
- Dec. 27-28: 1 Line service will be suspended from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. between Capitol Hill and Stadium to install advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Buses will replace trains.
