Op-Ed: Lake Forest Park, it’s time to get our environmental priorities straight





But as a lifelong environmental advocate, activist, researcher, and professional, I am dismayed—and frankly, offended—by the attempts to twist this issue to claim the environmental high ground on the part of opposition to the project.









Lake Forest Park, it’s time to get our environmental priorities straight. Trees and forest canopy are wonderful and valuable, but they are not the be-all, end-all of environmental stewardship. Let’s take a step back and look at the big picture, and do all we can to support real climate resilience through sustainable transportation.



And the vast majority of the trees are far from “giants”: many of them are essentially large shrubs, such as dense thickets of smaller-diameter (6-12”) English holly and cherry laurel, also both invasive species, that are already at their full size and are actively degrading habitat conditions and reducing biodiversity by their presence.Of course, large native trees have many other benefits besides carbon sequestration, and I’m certainly not trying to argue here *for* the removal of the giants that we do have. I would love to see as many native trees saved as possible in the construction process.