In the Garden Now: Redbud Hazel

Redbud Hazel (Disanthus cercidifolius)



What a wonderful easy to grow shrub! This deciduous plant has been flourishing in our garden in full to part shade for many years and has stayed compact at 4 to 6 feet tall and wide. It has beautiful blue green heart shaped leaves that become shades of pink, deep red, purple and orange in fall. Quite a contrast to our beautiful maples in fall color now. After leaf drop in fall small burgundy star shaped flowers appear.



Our plants have had minimal water and light and our dry native soil in which to grow. Under more ideal growing conditions plants could reach 8 to10 feet tall and wide, but were happy with the smaller size.



Looking for fall color for your garden? This gorgeous plant could be the perfect addition!



Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland