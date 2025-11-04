Tickets on sale now for Shorecrest High School production of Emma

Tuesday, November 4, 2025


Emma
Based on the novel by Jane Austen
Shorecrest High School Drama
November 13-16 & 20-23, 2025


Step into the dazzling world of Regency romance and razor-sharp wit with Kate Hamill’s bold new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma! 

Bursting with charm, humor, and heart, this vibrant reimagining breathes fresh life into Austen’s beloved tale of matchmaking, missteps, and self-discovery. 

Hamill—known for her inventive, fast-paced takes on literary classics—delivers a sparkling, modern sensibility while honoring Austen’s timeless insight into love and human folly. With quick-changing characters, clever physical comedy, and a lively feminist twist, this Emma is anything but old-fashioned. 

Expect laughter, surprises, and a reminder that even the most confident hearts can learn a thing or two about love.

Shorecrest High School Performing Arts Center

