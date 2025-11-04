SHORELINE FOOD DRIVE — Neighbors Supporting Neighbors
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
The need to support food access in our community has never been higher. Join your neighbors and Destination Shoreline to support our local HopeLink Food Bank.
Through the month of November Donations can be dropped off at several locations throughout our community. To find a location near you visit: https://www.DestinationShoreline.com/FoodDrive or look for the donation signs.
You can also donate online here
The demand for Food Bank resources has never been higher in our region. Basic items—canned meals, grains, non-dairy milk, hygiene products and more—are critical lifelines to individuals and families in our community who may be facing unexpected challenges due to the defunding of SNAP benefits.
Most-Needed Items:
- Canned meals
- Canned meat (tuna, chicken, etc.)
- Healthy cereal/oats
- Fruits & vegetables
- Grains (pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.)
- Soup and broths
- Non-dairy milk – shelf stable (oat, almond, soy)
- Cooking oils
- Spices
- Salt, brown and white sugar (bulk ok)
- Flour (no bulk please)
- Baby items (squeeze food pouches, wipes, diapers sizes 4–7)
- Hygiene items (feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes)
- Paper items (toilet paper, paper towels)
- Household items (Clorox wipes, reusable grocery bags)
Interested in Getting Involved, Become a Drop-Off Site Partner
Destination Shoreline invites additional local businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations to join the campaign as official donation-drop-off sites.
To sign up as a drop-off site, email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com
Thank you for showing up to support our community!
