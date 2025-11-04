The Halloween Monster Zoo on display for a couple more weeks - don't miss it
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
|Art and photo courtesy John Small
The Monster Zoo is a personal project of Ridgecrest resident John Small. He brings children's drawings of monsters to life in neon.
|Art and photo by John Small
Various pieces are up throughout the year, but Halloween is a very special display.
|Art and photos by John Small
He leaves the Halloween display up for at least two weeks in November. Drive by in the evening.
8th Ave NE, just south of NE 165th in Shoreline, very close to the Ridgecrest business district.
