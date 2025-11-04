First day election results

Photo courtesy King County By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





King County Elections has released the results of the first day of ballot counting.





King county Prop 1, to continue funding of the very effective Medic One program, is passing handily.





In Shoreline, the open council seat attracted two strong candidates - former planning commissioner Jack Malek and newcomer Valerie Snider. In today's results Valerie is ahead 3,873 to 3,163.





Elections processed 7,558 Shoreline ballots out of a voter pool of 41,408.





The rest of the council candidates in Shoreline were unopposed and were effectively re-elected when no one ran against them.





Lake Forest Park has five council seats on the ballot, with only Larry Goldman running unopposed.





Incumbent Tracy Furutani has a three to one lead for Position 5 against Reid Olsen. Matt Muilenburg has a strong lead in the race to fill the remainder of the term of deceased Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi in Position 2 with 1,255 votes against Fred Grant's 293 and write-in candidate Ashton McCartney's 571.





Lake Forest Park has a voting pool of 10,593 and 2,260 ballots have been counted. Even so, it would be unusual to see those leads change.





Two other races in Lake Forest Park are a very different story. Position 1 incumbent Semra Riddle is neck and neck with challenger Bryce James. In Position 3 challenger Josh Rosenau is within 6 votes of incumbent Jon Lebo.





LFP Proposition No. 1 to fund city services is in trouble, with the No votes pulling ahead of the Yes,