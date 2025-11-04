GET Prepaid Tuition Plan to reopen with pricing lower than current tuition





The annual enrollment period runs through May 2026, giving families another opportunity to begin saving for future education and career training costs.





While the purchase price is unchanged, GET units are currently worth $127.85 each, based on University of Washington tuition.









“This is a rare opportunity for Washington families,” said Luke Minor, senior director of Washington Education Savings Plans. “It’s the perfect time to open a new GET account or grow an existing account. This year, you’ll pay about four dollars less per unit than the current payout value, giving your savings growth a head start, while locking in peace of mind.”



GET is a 529 prepaid tuition program carrying a state-backed guarantee that units purchased today will always keep pace with in-state college tuition costs. Savings in a GET account grow tax-free and are not subject to the ups and downs of financial markets, so families can save with confidence.



GET funds are flexible and can be used for a variety of expenses beyond tuition and fees, such as housing and food, books, computers, and other supplies.





Since 1998, GET has helped families cover more than $1.5 billion in educational costs. More than 70,000 students have used GET accounts to further their education in all 50 states and around the globe.



GET is one of two education savings options offered by Washington Education Savings Plans (WA529). WA529’s other plan,



Washington residents who want to help a student save for future education costs can open a GET or WA529 Invest account online at



The website also provides helpful resources, including detailed information, charts, planning tools and answers to frequently asked questions. The GET contact center is ready to help at 800-955-2318 or





The GET unit purchase price for the 2025-26 enrollment year is $123.76, which is the same price savers enjoyed in 2024-25.