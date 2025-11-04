Scene on the Sound: Ferry navigates through superpod of orcas

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Photo by Matthew Pfab 

From Washington State Ferries

Sunday, November 2, 2025 reports started rolling in of a “superpod” of orcas. J, K, and L pods were all hanging out in south sound. 

Folks from all over the region headed out in hopes of seeing this beautiful display of nature at its finest and riders on the Chetzemoka, serving our Point Defiance/Tahlequah route, had a front-row seat.

Chetzemoka crew handled this special encounter with great care by following our policy for operating near the endangered southern resident killer whales. 

Their careful actions are just one way we’re working to protect marine mammals. Thank you to our vessel crews and environmental team for your care, skill and commitment. We’re proud to bring special moments to our riders and crew.


