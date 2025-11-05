Jobs: WSDOT Property & Acquisition Specialist 4

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

WSDOT
Property & Acquisition Specialist 4
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Property & Acquisition Specialist 4 to join the Northwest Region’s Real Estate Services (RES) team. This position plays a key role in managing and safeguarding the agency’s real property assets, ensuring that land, buildings, leases, and rights of way are efficiently utilized and maintained to support safe and timely delivery of transportation projects. 

The Specialist will perform complex property management functions and contribute to policy development, valuation, acquisition, and relocation activities. This role is essential to advancing WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options that strengthen communities and economic vitality across Washington State.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


