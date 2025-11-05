Jobs: WSDOT Property & Acquisition Specialist 4









The Specialist will perform complex property management functions and contribute to policy development, valuation, acquisition, and relocation activities. This role is essential to advancing WSDOT's mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options that strengthen communities and economic vitality across Washington State.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$75,045 – $100,951 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Property & Acquisition Specialist 4 to join the Northwest Region’s Real Estate Services (RES) team. This position plays a key role in managing and safeguarding the agency’s real property assets, ensuring that land, buildings, leases, and rights of way are efficiently utilized and maintained to support safe and timely delivery of transportation projects.