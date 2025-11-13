Rainbow Bingo Friday November 14, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Friday, November 14, 2025
Doors open at 6:00 pm
Bingo begins at 7:00 pm
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore.
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cash Beverage Bar
- Rainbow Jell-O Shots
- Prizes!
- Please note that this is a 21 and over event
- $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
