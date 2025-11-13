Rainbow Bingo Friday November 14, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025
Doors open at 6:00 pm
Bingo begins at 7:00 pm

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. 

Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
  • Cash Beverage Bar
  • Rainbow Jell-O Shots
  • Prizes!
  • Please note that this is a 21 and over event
Cost: 
  • $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.
  • $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
The Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155. Ample free parking.


Posted by DKH at 5:31 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  