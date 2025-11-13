Urbanist Shoreline presentation on how housing gets built November 20, 2025
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Join our housing conversation next Thursday, November 20, 2025 at the North City Water District office.
Katie Lorah will be moderating a panel discussion with local housing experts including:
- Saghar Amini, Advocacy & Policy Manager for Habitat for Humanity
- Erich Armbruster of Ashworth Homes, a local builder with a history of building in Shoreline
- Logan Schmidt, Government Affairs Manager for the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS)
We’ll aim to surface some tangible policies that we as advocates can push for to bring Shoreline, and the rest of our region, closer to addressing our housing shortage.
Bring your questions!
