Urbanist Shoreline presentation on how housing gets built November 20, 2025

Urbanist Shoreline







Saghar Amini , Advocacy & Policy Manager for Habitat for Humanity

, Advocacy & Policy Manager for Habitat for Humanity Erich Armbruster of Ashworth Homes, a local builder with a history of building in Shoreline

of Ashworth Homes, a local builder with a history of building in Shoreline Logan Schmidt, Government Affairs Manager for the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) We’ll discuss the policies that are helping and holding back all types of housing development, including middle housing and affordable housing. Katie Lorah will be moderating a panel discussion with local housing experts including:We’ll discuss the policies that are helping and holding back all types of housing development, including middle housing and affordable housing.









Bring your questions!



Thursday, November 20, 2025

6:30 - 8:00 pm

North City Water District Office

1519 NE 177th St.

Shoreline WA 98155

RSVP so we know how many chairs to set up!





We’ll aim to surface some tangible policies that we as advocates can push for to bring Shoreline, and the rest of our region, closer to addressing our housing shortage.Bring your questions!Thursday, November 20, 20256:30 - 8:00 pm

Join our housing conversation next Thursday, November 20, 2025 at the North City Water District office.