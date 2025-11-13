Argosy Cruises offers Christmas Ship departures from Edmonds with performances in Shoreline and Edmonds





Adorned with thousands of sparkling lights and festive decor, the ship creates a magical setting for this cherished experience. On board, local choirs perform Christmas carols and enjoy festive treats, while the music is broadcast to delighted crowds gathered along the shore, aboard personal boats, and on Argosy’s festively decorated Follow Boat.



Since 1949, Argosy Cruises has been at the heart of Seattle’s holiday season. Whether you’re cruising with family, celebrating with friends, or joining the crowds on shore, the Christmas Ship™ Festival delivers festive cheer, lights, and music that make the season unforgettable. Learn more about the festival offerings below my signature.



Ways to Experience the Festival:

The Christmas Ship ™ (All Ages): A 1.5-hour cruise aboard the Spirit of Seattle™ with live choir performances, narration from a cruise director, and a special appearance from Santa. Guests can enjoy festive drinks, Ivar’s chowder, and snacks available for purchase onboard.

™ (All Ages): A 1.5-hour cruise aboard the Spirit of Seattle™ with live choir performances, narration from a cruise director, and a special appearance from Santa. Guests can enjoy festive drinks, Ivar’s chowder, and snacks available for purchase onboard. 21+ Follow Boat: A lively, adults-only party boat that cruises alongside the Christmas Ship™. Guests can expect themed holiday fun, trivia, giveaways, and a full bar featuring specialty cocktails, local beers, wines, and non-alcoholic options. Check out the list of themed nights HERE. The festival will feature:

Opening Night (Nov. 28) : Kick off the season with the lighting of the Spirit of Seattle™ and the first choir performance of the year.

: Kick off the season with the lighting of the Spirit of Seattle™ and the first choir performance of the year. 10th Annual Parade of Boats (Dec. 12 ): Watch hundreds of lit-up vessels join in a dazzling holiday parade across Lake Union, with festive parties both onboard and on shore at Evanston Plaza.

): Watch hundreds of lit-up vessels join in a dazzling holiday parade across Lake Union, with festive parties both onboard and on shore at Evanston Plaza. Grand Finale (Dec. 23): Gather at Gas Works Park or sail aboard as the Christmas Ship™ closes the season with a farewell concert and final sail.

