Light show

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Over Shoreline
Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Almost all of North America witnessed the aurora light show, which stretched from inside the Arctic Circle to the doorstep of the equator. Auroras were seen in all 50 US states, including Hawaii.

The storm was caused by two CMEs*, which struck Earth in quick succession during the late hours of November 11, 2025.

Photo by Barbara Twaddell

The CMEs were crowded so close together, they had the characteristics of a Cannibal CME--that is, strong internal magnetic fields and shock waves capable of sparking intense geomagnetic activity. - Space Weather.com

*According to Wikipedia "A coronal mass ejection (CME) is a significant ejection of plasma mass from the Sun's corona into the heliosphere."


