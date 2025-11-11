Find a Shoreline Food Drive Donation Site Near You

Throughout the month of November, the Shoreline community is coming together to support neighbors in need through the Shoreline Food Drive.





Find a location near you

From coffee shops and markets to local businesses and community centers, each site proudly serves as a collection point for non-perishable food, hygiene products, and other essentials that help fill the shelves at Hopelink's Food Bank.











T he demand for Food Bank resources has never been higher in our region. Basic items—canned meals, grains, non-dairy milk, hygiene products and more—are critical lifelines to individuals and families in our community who may be facing unexpected challenges.



Join us in supporting this community-wide effort and help ensure everyone in Shoreline has access to healthy, nourishing food this holiday season.



Shoreline Food Drive Donation Sites:

Always Summer Ice Cream Cafe

17171 Bothell Way NE Ste A140, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

MON 3 PM – 9 PM, TUES 12 PM – 9 PM, WED–THURS 10 AM – 9 PM, FRI–SAT 10 AM – 10 PM, SUN 10 AM – 9 PM



Ballinger BECU

20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – FRI 9 AM – 6 PM, SAT 9 AM – 1 PM





Ballinger Thriftway

20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – SUN 6 AM – 10 PM



Cafe Aroma

509 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – FRI 6 AM – 5 PM, SAT & SUN 7 AM – 5 PM



Dale Turner Family YMCA

19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – THURS 6 AM – 9 PM, FRI 6 AM – 8 PM, SAT 7 AM – 5 PM, SUN 8 AM – 5 PM



Drumlin

522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – SAT 7 AM – 1 PM, SUN 7 AM – 2 PM



Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Suzan Shayler

19270 Aurora Ave N Suite 1, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON, WED, THURS 8 AM – 5 PM, TUES 8 AM – 6:30 PM, FRI 8 AM – 3 PM



Greenhouse Market at Sky Nursery

18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

November 15 & 16, 10 AM – 5 PM



Ion Town Center Apartments

18004 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – FRI 9 AM – 6 PM, SAT & SUN 10 AM – 5 PM



Irons Brothers Construction

14926 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – FRI 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM



Lighting of the Shorelights Winter Light Display

Park at Town Center, 17560 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Nov 15 – SAT 5:30 PM



Lumin Laundry

20154 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – FRI 9 AM – 9 PM, SAT & SUN 8 AM – 9 PM



Magpie Thrift – Shoreline

15403 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – SUN 11 AM – 7 PM



Minuteman Press – North Seattle

10300 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

MON – FRI 9 AM – 5:30 PM



Nixi City Play + Cafe

1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177

TUES – FRI 10 AM – 4 PM, SAT & SUN 1 PM – 5 PM



Pet Evolution – Shoreline (Also Collecting Pet Food Donations)

15515 Westminster Way N Suite C, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – SAT 9 AM – 8 PM, SUN 10 AM – 6 PM



Ridgecrest Books

512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – SUN 11 AM – 7 PM



Ridgecrest Pub

520 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

SUN – WED 3 PM – 11 PM, THURS – SAT 3 PM – 12 AM



Salvation: Artist Collective

15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA

FRI – SUN 10 AM – 6 PM



Shoreline City Hall

17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – FRI 8 AM – 5 PM



Shoreline Cooperative Preschool

510 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON, WED, FRI 9 AM – 2:30 PM, TUES, THURS 9 AM – 1:30 PM

Bin will be by the SCP door on the lower driveway circle.



Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – THURS 8:30 AM – 4 PM, FRI 8:30 AM – 1 PM



Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Recreation Center)

16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – FRI 3 PM – 6 PM, SAT 6 PM – 8 PM



Shoreline Tool Library

16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – FRI 3 PM – 8 PM, SAT 10 AM – 3 PM



ShoreSmiles Orthodontics

18550 Firlands Way N #300, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – THURS 7:30 AM – 5 PM, FRI 7:30 AM – 2 PM



Spin Alley Bowling Center & Vault 177

1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177

MON – THURS 12 PM – 10 PM, FRI 12 PM – 11 PM, SAT 11 AM – 11 PM, SUN 11 AM – 10 PM



The Nock Point

22313 70th Ave W Suite U1A, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

TUES – FRI 10 AM – 8 PM, SAT & SUN 10 AM – 6 PM



Third Place Commons

17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

MON – SUN 8 AM – 9 PM



Uplift Climbing

17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

MON – FRI 8 AM – 10 PM, SAT & SUN 8 AM – 8 PM



Waxing The City – Shoreline

15515 Westminster Way N Suite D, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – FRI 9 AM – 8 PM, SAT & SUN 9 AM – 5 PM



Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline

900 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

MON – SAT 9 AM – 5 PM









Donations can be dropped off at more than 30 locations across Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, and North Seattle.