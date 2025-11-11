Find a Shoreline Food Drive Donation Site Near You
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Throughout the month of November, the Shoreline community is coming together to support neighbors in need through the Shoreline Food Drive.
Donations can be dropped off at more than 30 participating locations across Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, and North Seattle.
From coffee shops and markets to local businesses and community centers, each site proudly serves as a collection point for non-perishable food, hygiene products, and other essentials that help fill the shelves at Hopelink’s Food Bank.
The demand for Food Bank resources has never been higher in our region. Basic items—canned meals, grains, non-dairy milk, hygiene products and more—are critical lifelines to individuals and families in our community who may be facing unexpected challenges.
Join us in supporting this community-wide effort and help ensure everyone in Shoreline has access to healthy, nourishing food this holiday season.
Shoreline Food Drive Donation Sites:
Always Summer Ice Cream Cafe
17171 Bothell Way NE Ste A140, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
MON 3 PM – 9 PM, TUES 12 PM – 9 PM, WED–THURS 10 AM – 9 PM, FRI–SAT 10 AM – 10 PM, SUN 10 AM – 9 PM
Ballinger BECU
20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 9 AM – 6 PM, SAT 9 AM – 1 PM
|Find a location near you
From coffee shops and markets to local businesses and community centers, each site proudly serves as a collection point for non-perishable food, hygiene products, and other essentials that help fill the shelves at Hopelink’s Food Bank.
Look for the “Shoreline Food Drive” signs around town or find a convenient drop-off location at this link.
The demand for Food Bank resources has never been higher in our region. Basic items—canned meals, grains, non-dairy milk, hygiene products and more—are critical lifelines to individuals and families in our community who may be facing unexpected challenges.
Join us in supporting this community-wide effort and help ensure everyone in Shoreline has access to healthy, nourishing food this holiday season.
Shoreline Food Drive Donation Sites:
Always Summer Ice Cream Cafe
17171 Bothell Way NE Ste A140, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
MON 3 PM – 9 PM, TUES 12 PM – 9 PM, WED–THURS 10 AM – 9 PM, FRI–SAT 10 AM – 10 PM, SUN 10 AM – 9 PM
Ballinger BECU
20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 9 AM – 6 PM, SAT 9 AM – 1 PM
Ballinger Thriftway
20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – SUN 6 AM – 10 PM
Cafe Aroma
509 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 6 AM – 5 PM, SAT & SUN 7 AM – 5 PM
Dale Turner Family YMCA
19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – THURS 6 AM – 9 PM, FRI 6 AM – 8 PM, SAT 7 AM – 5 PM, SUN 8 AM – 5 PM
Drumlin
522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SAT 7 AM – 1 PM, SUN 7 AM – 2 PM
Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Suzan Shayler
19270 Aurora Ave N Suite 1, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON, WED, THURS 8 AM – 5 PM, TUES 8 AM – 6:30 PM, FRI 8 AM – 3 PM
Greenhouse Market at Sky Nursery
18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
November 15 & 16, 10 AM – 5 PM
Ion Town Center Apartments
18004 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 9 AM – 6 PM, SAT & SUN 10 AM – 5 PM
Irons Brothers Construction
14926 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Lighting of the Shorelights Winter Light Display
Park at Town Center, 17560 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Nov 15 – SAT 5:30 PM
Lumin Laundry
20154 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 9 AM – 9 PM, SAT & SUN 8 AM – 9 PM
Magpie Thrift – Shoreline
15403 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SUN 11 AM – 7 PM
Minuteman Press – North Seattle
10300 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
MON – FRI 9 AM – 5:30 PM
Nixi City Play + Cafe
1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
TUES – FRI 10 AM – 4 PM, SAT & SUN 1 PM – 5 PM
Pet Evolution – Shoreline (Also Collecting Pet Food Donations)
15515 Westminster Way N Suite C, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SAT 9 AM – 8 PM, SUN 10 AM – 6 PM
Ridgecrest Books
512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – SUN 11 AM – 7 PM
Ridgecrest Pub
520 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
SUN – WED 3 PM – 11 PM, THURS – SAT 3 PM – 12 AM
Salvation: Artist Collective
15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA
FRI – SUN 10 AM – 6 PM
Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 8 AM – 5 PM
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool
510 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON, WED, FRI 9 AM – 2:30 PM, TUES, THURS 9 AM – 1:30 PM
Bin will be by the SCP door on the lower driveway circle.
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – THURS 8:30 AM – 4 PM, FRI 8:30 AM – 1 PM
Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Recreation Center)
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 3 PM – 6 PM, SAT 6 PM – 8 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 3 PM – 8 PM, SAT 10 AM – 3 PM
ShoreSmiles Orthodontics
18550 Firlands Way N #300, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – THURS 7:30 AM – 5 PM, FRI 7:30 AM – 2 PM
Spin Alley Bowling Center & Vault 177
1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
MON – THURS 12 PM – 10 PM, FRI 12 PM – 11 PM, SAT 11 AM – 11 PM, SUN 11 AM – 10 PM
The Nock Point
22313 70th Ave W Suite U1A, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
TUES – FRI 10 AM – 8 PM, SAT & SUN 10 AM – 6 PM
Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
MON – SUN 8 AM – 9 PM
Uplift Climbing
17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 8 AM – 10 PM, SAT & SUN 8 AM – 8 PM
Waxing The City – Shoreline
15515 Westminster Way N Suite D, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 9 AM – 8 PM, SAT & SUN 9 AM – 5 PM
Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline
900 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SAT 9 AM – 5 PM
20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – SUN 6 AM – 10 PM
Cafe Aroma
509 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 6 AM – 5 PM, SAT & SUN 7 AM – 5 PM
Dale Turner Family YMCA
19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – THURS 6 AM – 9 PM, FRI 6 AM – 8 PM, SAT 7 AM – 5 PM, SUN 8 AM – 5 PM
Drumlin
522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SAT 7 AM – 1 PM, SUN 7 AM – 2 PM
Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Suzan Shayler
19270 Aurora Ave N Suite 1, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON, WED, THURS 8 AM – 5 PM, TUES 8 AM – 6:30 PM, FRI 8 AM – 3 PM
Greenhouse Market at Sky Nursery
18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
November 15 & 16, 10 AM – 5 PM
Ion Town Center Apartments
18004 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 9 AM – 6 PM, SAT & SUN 10 AM – 5 PM
Irons Brothers Construction
14926 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Lighting of the Shorelights Winter Light Display
Park at Town Center, 17560 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Nov 15 – SAT 5:30 PM
Lumin Laundry
20154 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 9 AM – 9 PM, SAT & SUN 8 AM – 9 PM
Magpie Thrift – Shoreline
15403 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SUN 11 AM – 7 PM
Minuteman Press – North Seattle
10300 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
MON – FRI 9 AM – 5:30 PM
Nixi City Play + Cafe
1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
TUES – FRI 10 AM – 4 PM, SAT & SUN 1 PM – 5 PM
Pet Evolution – Shoreline (Also Collecting Pet Food Donations)
15515 Westminster Way N Suite C, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SAT 9 AM – 8 PM, SUN 10 AM – 6 PM
Ridgecrest Books
512 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – SUN 11 AM – 7 PM
Ridgecrest Pub
520 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
SUN – WED 3 PM – 11 PM, THURS – SAT 3 PM – 12 AM
Salvation: Artist Collective
15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA
FRI – SUN 10 AM – 6 PM
Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 8 AM – 5 PM
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool
510 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON, WED, FRI 9 AM – 2:30 PM, TUES, THURS 9 AM – 1:30 PM
Bin will be by the SCP door on the lower driveway circle.
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE Bldg G, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – THURS 8:30 AM – 4 PM, FRI 8:30 AM – 1 PM
Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Recreation Center)
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 3 PM – 6 PM, SAT 6 PM – 8 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 3 PM – 8 PM, SAT 10 AM – 3 PM
ShoreSmiles Orthodontics
18550 Firlands Way N #300, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – THURS 7:30 AM – 5 PM, FRI 7:30 AM – 2 PM
Spin Alley Bowling Center & Vault 177
1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
MON – THURS 12 PM – 10 PM, FRI 12 PM – 11 PM, SAT 11 AM – 11 PM, SUN 11 AM – 10 PM
The Nock Point
22313 70th Ave W Suite U1A, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
TUES – FRI 10 AM – 8 PM, SAT & SUN 10 AM – 6 PM
Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
MON – SUN 8 AM – 9 PM
Uplift Climbing
17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
MON – FRI 8 AM – 10 PM, SAT & SUN 8 AM – 8 PM
Waxing The City – Shoreline
15515 Westminster Way N Suite D, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – FRI 9 AM – 8 PM, SAT & SUN 9 AM – 5 PM
Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline
900 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
MON – SAT 9 AM – 5 PM
0 comments:
Post a Comment