Elections: The last three

For Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, we are down to the last three.





1. On the 6th day of ballot counting, Joe Marshall leads challenger Tracy Banaszynski by 32 votes for the Kenmore city council.





2. In Lake Forest Park Josh Rosenau has pulled ahead of incumbent Jon Lebo by 378 votes and appears to be headed for a seat on the council.





3. The No votes on LFP's Prop 1 still lead - by 20 votes.





This would be a very good time to make sure that your ballot was counted. King county will attempt to contact every voter with a ballot problem. They will text, email, or phone you, depending on what you put on the outside of your ballot envelope. If you put nothing in that space, they will use whatever contact info is on file for you.





You can be proactive and check to see if your signature was verified and your ballot was counted.





Go to My Voter Information - fill in your data and it will tell you if your ballot is counted and if not, what you need to do about it.





--Diane Hettrick







