Shorewood Cross Country competes at State Meet - Boys Team brings home a podium finish

Shorewood XC Varsity with Coaches

The trip to Pasco was wonderful. On a beautiful day our athletes competed with the best from around the state. It was a tough field on a difficult course. Our runners competed well -all should be proud of their efforts, and all should be proud of the athletes representing Shorewood XC as well as Shorewood/Shoreline as a whole.



The boys team placed 2nd!!!, marking the best State finish for the boys team in school history!!





Max Billett, Isaiah Schuelke, Eli Graves, & Tristan Crittenden placed in the Top 35 in 3A (all finishing in a better placing than their previous best State placing also with their best times on the State course)



Max, Isaiah, & Eli made the podium placing 6th, 9th, 20th (respectively)!!





Max and Isaiah will be named to the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association All-State Team!





Isaiah crushed his previous Personal Record 5k time by 14 seconds going under 16 minutes (big milestone) for the first time with a time of 15:47.2.





L to R: Violet Koslowsky, Cleo Dalasta, Lucy Eichelberger, Olivia Decker, Annika Crow, McKenzie Clark, Maya Mirabueno

The girls team placed 12th in the entire State in the 3A classification, improving their placing as a team in each of the last three seasons.



Violet Koslowsky also had her best placing at the State meet finishing 32nd as well as her best time on the State meet course.





Cleo Dalasta also had her best placing at the State meet as well as her best time at the State meet course.





L to R: Aiden Witt, Max Billett, Kellan Roberts, Isaiah Schuelke, Tristan Crittenden, Brayden Yee, Eli Graves.

Those who competed at State for the first time were Brayden Yee, Kellan Roberts, Aiden Witt, Olivia Decker, & McKenzie Clark





Those who competed at State for a third time were juniors Lucy Eichelberger, Maya Mirabueno, Annika Crow, Isaiah, & Eli.





Alternates: Noah Raupp, Jack delaChapelle, Neha Adhikaram, Daphne LaClergue





Although our season is finished, a lot of the team, 12 members, will be competing in a National meet (NXR - Nike Cross Regionals - Northwest Division) on their own this weekend in Spokane.





Photos by Paul Villanueva