Colonel James Siscel makes Veterans Day presentation at Echo Lake Elementary

Tuesday, November 11, 2025


Colonel James Siscel, USAF (Ret) returned to Echo Lake Elementary School, from where he retired in 2002, to give his Veterans Day presentation.

Colonel Siscel spoke about the conflicts where our flag has been carried and the wars and conflicts where our military service members have fought and died to protect the idea of democracy.

He ended with the background on the origins of Veterans Day and why we need to recognize our veterans past and living for their service.


