Ballinger Thriftway delivers over a thousand pounds of food to local food banks

Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway Ballinger Thriftway delivered over 1000 pounds of food to our local food banks Ballinger Thriftway delivered over 1000 pounds of food to our local food banks

concern4neighborsfoodbank in Mountlake Terrace and

hopelinkhelps in Shoreline

Thank you all for your support. We are going to continue collecting donations to help relieve the pressure food banks are feeling right now.





