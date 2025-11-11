Ballinger Thriftway delivers over a thousand pounds of food to local food banks

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway
Ballinger Thriftway delivered over 1000 pounds of food to our local food banks 
Thank you all for your support. We are going to continue collecting donations to help relieve the pressure food banks are feeling right now. 

Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway
While the SNAP programs are unstable times we are going to do everything we can to support our community however we can.
Make donations of food at the front of the store
You can purchase a bag of food at the checkstand
Cash donations are being collected in boxes up front and we can add donation to your tab.



