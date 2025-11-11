Ballinger Thriftway delivers over a thousand pounds of food to local food banks
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
|Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway
- concern4neighborsfoodbank in Mountlake Terrace and
- hopelinkhelps in Shoreline
Thank you all for your support. We are going to continue collecting donations to help relieve the pressure food banks are feeling right now.
|Photo courtesy Ballinger Thriftway
Make donations of food at the front of the store
You can purchase a bag of food at the checkstand
Cash donations are being collected in boxes up front and we can add donation to your tab.
