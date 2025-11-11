Ridgecrest Food Drive for Hopelink now underway



Café Aroma, 509 NE 165th - Open Monday - Friday: 6am to 5pm Saturday & Sunday: 7am to 5pm Drumlin, 522 NE 165th - Open Monday – Saturday: 7am to 1pm Sunday: 7am to 2pm Ridgecrest Public House 520 NE 165th - Open Sunday – Wednesday: 3pm to 11pm Thursday – Saturday: 3pm - midnight Ridgecrest Books, 512 NE 165th - Open 7 days a week 11am to 7pm Among the 4 businesses, that’s at least 16 hours a day, every day for 7 weeks available right here in the neighborhood to drop off your donations. There are four convenient locations available on NE 165th to drop off your donations (see suggestions below for most needed items)Among the 4 businesses, that’s at least 16 hours a day, every day for 7 weeks available right here in the neighborhood to drop off your donations.



The Hopelink Food Market in Shoreline serves families and individuals at no cost. Clients can shop at the market as they would in a typical grocery store by choosing the items that best fit their household needs.







(Non-perishable food, personal care items, even pet food are all needed)

Milk (Dried, Canned or Shelf Stable)

Non-perishable Meals (Instant Ramen, canned/pouched meals)

Canned Meat (Tuna, Chicken, SPAM, etc.)

Canned meals

Cereal/Oats

Nut Butters

Soup and Broth (low sodium appreciated)

Allergy-specific foods (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)

Cooking Oil

Spices (salt, pepper dried herbs, etc.)

Beverages (Water, Juice)

Baking Items (Flour, Sugar, etc.)

Paper Products (Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Baby Wipes, Diapers including adult sizes)

Hygiene Products (Dental Care, Soap, Shampoo, Feminine Products, Deodorant)

Pet Food (canned and dry)

Can you help keep the shelves stocked by donating some of these items?

Help us reach our GOAL of 1,300 lbs of Food!