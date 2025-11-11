Ridgecrest Food Drive for Hopelink now underway

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

The 2025 Ridgecrest Neighborhood Annual Food Drive for HopeLink - Shoreline’s Food Bank is currently underway. 

Help us reach our GOAL of 1,300 lbs of Food!

There are four convenient locations available on NE 165th to drop off your donations (see suggestions below for most needed items)
  1. Café Aroma, 509 NE 165th - 
    1. Open Monday - Friday: 6am to 5pm
    2. Saturday & Sunday: 7am to 5pm
  2. Drumlin, 522 NE 165th - 
    1. Open Monday – Saturday: 7am to 1pm
    2. Sunday: 7am to 2pm
  3. Ridgecrest Public House 520 NE 165th - 
    1. Open Sunday – Wednesday: 3pm to 11pm
    2. Thursday – Saturday: 3pm - midnight
  4. Ridgecrest Books, 512 NE 165th - 
    1. Open 7 days a week 11am to 7pm
Among the 4 businesses, that’s at least 16 hours a day, every day for 7 weeks available right here in the neighborhood to drop off your donations.

The Hopelink Food Market in Shoreline serves families and individuals at no cost. Clients can shop at the market as they would in a typical grocery store by choosing the items that best fit their household needs.

Can you help keep the shelves stocked by donating some of these items?
  • (Non-perishable food, personal care items, even pet food are all needed)
  • Milk (Dried, Canned or Shelf Stable)
  • Non-perishable Meals (Instant Ramen, canned/pouched meals)
  • Canned Meat (Tuna, Chicken, SPAM, etc.)
  • Canned meals
  • Cereal/Oats
  • Nut Butters
  • Soup and Broth (low sodium appreciated)
  • Allergy-specific foods (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)
  • Cooking Oil
  • Spices (salt, pepper dried herbs, etc.)
  • Beverages (Water, Juice)
  • Baking Items (Flour, Sugar, etc.)
  • Healthy cereal/oats
  • Fruits & vegetables
  • Grains (pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.)
  • Soup and broths
  • Non-dairy milk – shelf stable (oat, almond, soy)
  • Cooking oils
  • Spices
  • Salt, brown and white sugar (bulk ok)
  • Flour (no bulk please)
  • Paper Products (Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Baby Wipes, Diapers including adult sizes)
  • Baby items (squeeze food pouches, wipes,
  • diapers sizes 4-7)
  • Hygiene items (feminine products,
  • Hygiene Products (Dental Care, Soap, Shampoo, Feminine Products, Deodorant)
  • toothpaste, toothbrushes
  • Household items (Clorox wipes, reusable, grocery bags)
  • Pet Food (canned and dry)

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language.

