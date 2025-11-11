2025 3A Girls State Soccer Tournament (11/11 – 11/22) Primer

Last Saturday afternoon, the Shorewood Stormrays finished runner-up in the 3A District 1 final versus Snohomish Panthers, losing a frustrating contest 0-2. The Stormrays season record stands at 10-7-3, second in District 1, WesCo 3A South league 4th place, with an RPI of 0.5425.





In the final, they missed a penalty kick, and conceded two goals in the last five minutes. Snohomish kept a clean sheet throughout the playoffs, behind a strong defensive line, a superb goalkeeper and impeccable counterattacking – worthy District 1 Champions.





Both Shorewood (WesCo South) and Snohomish (WesCo North) have qualified for the 3A State Tournament as the #19 and #5 seeds.





Last Thursday night, Shorecrest was hoping to join the party by taking third place, but underdog Edmonds-Woodway unleashed a late strike to knock out the Scots, 1-2.





HS soccer fans would know that both Shorewood and Shorecrest have been the Golden Girls the last four years, going to the ball every year, whereas Ed-Wood and Snohomish have had many lean years of stumbling in the playoffs, missing out on State.





This year, would be the Revenge Of The Stepsisters, as Snohomish seized the District championship, and Edmonds-Woodway secured 3rd place, earning both a spot in State. Also from District 1, are Edmonds-Woodway (WesCo South) and Oak Harbor (Northwest Conference), the #15 and #16 seeds.





Spare a thought for the plucky Lynnwood Royals, who despite a winless season of 0-13-0, competed and showed up cheerfully, week-in, week-out, and played hard despite a limited roster, and without a JV team.





Shorewood’s JV team finished the season with a somber record of 3-6-1, finishing 5th in the league table, overshadowed by 2nd place 7-2-1 Shorecrest JV counterparts.



Following the conclusion of the District tournaments, the State 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from Districts 1-6. The top twelve seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance.





Shorewood is seeded #19, and will meet #14 Ridgeline (Greater Spokane League, District 6) in the First Round on Tuesday 11/11.





Edmonds-Woodway is seeded #15, and will meet #18 Silas (Puget Sound League, District 3) in another First Round on Wednesday 11/12.





The top seeds are #1 Gig Harbor, #2 Mt. Spokane, #3 Bellevue and #4 Eastside Catholic. The play-in, eighth-final, and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, or at a neutral site, depending on geography.





Quarter-finals will be on Saturday 11/15, semi-finals on Friday 11/21, and final on Saturday 11/22. The State semifinals and finals, as is customary, will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, as well as a third place contest for the losing semi-finalists.





Fear not Shorecrest, Shorewood will be your standard-bearer now! But will it be Ecstasy or Agony?



-TCA





