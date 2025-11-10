Greenhouse Winter Market at Sky Nursery November 15-16, 2025



The City of Shoreline and Sky Nursery collaborate for the 1st Annual Greenhouse Winter Market at Sky Nursery on November 15 - 16, 2025 from 10am - 5pm.

The list of vendors represents the diverse, rich, and talented perspectives of Shoreline and the greater Seattle community, offering treats and treasures ranging from candles, jewelry, miniatures, glass and leatherwork to fiber and visual arts, body care, baked goods and beyond.





All Winter Market vendor fees go to support Hopelink, which will also be at the event collecting donations in support of their 2025 Lend a Hoping Hand Campaign.



This is a free, family-friendly event and is open to all!













There will be over four dozen local PNW artists and makers attending the event.