ShoreLights on display November 15, 2025 at Park at Town Center
Monday, November 10, 2025
Park at Town Center 17560 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 5:30pm
Celebrate the magic of winter with the ShoreLights Winter Light Display, a dazzling showcase of light to bring communities together in the heart of Shoreline and brighten up the season.
This free, family-friendly event is open to all!
Lights will be on display from November 15, 2025, through January 11, 2026.
In partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
