Orlando playing November 20-23, 2025 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds

Monday, November 10, 2025

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:
  • Orlando by Sarah Ruhl, Adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf
  • Directed by Rachel Klem
Peja Shymko as Orlando
Photo by Rachel Klem
Orlando by Sarah Ruhl is a fantastical, theatrical journey that follows the immortal protagonist, Orlando, as they move through six centuries, searching for their true identity and purpose. 

When we meet Orlando, he is a 16 year-old boy called to court to serve Elizabeth I. 

By the end of the play, Orlando has metamorphosed into an upper class woman of the 20th century, striving to make sense of our ever changing world.

Orlando is adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf. Although the novel was written almost 100 years ago, it continues to explore themes that resonate with our college and neighboring communities.

Peja Shymko as Orlando, Riley Frank as Sasha
Photo by Rachel Klem
These themes include family legacy, societal roles, and gender identity, emphasizing the importance of empathy and inclusivity.

Performances
20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036

Tickets: 
Email blackboxtheatre@edmonds.edu for information.


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  