Orlando playing November 20-23, 2025 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds
Monday, November 10, 2025
The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:
- Orlando by Sarah Ruhl, Adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf
- Directed by Rachel Klem
|Peja Shymko as Orlando
Photo by Rachel Klem
When we meet Orlando, he is a 16 year-old boy called to court to serve Elizabeth I.
By the end of the play, Orlando has metamorphosed into an upper class woman of the 20th century, striving to make sense of our ever changing world.
Orlando is adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf. Although the novel was written almost 100 years ago, it continues to explore themes that resonate with our college and neighboring communities.
Performances
- November 20-22 at 7:30pm and
- November 22 & 23 at 2pm.
- Free, Sensory-Friendly Performance on November 22 at 2pm
20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036
Tickets:
- $15/ General
- $8/ Students
- Purchase tickets here
Email blackboxtheatre@edmonds.edu for information.
