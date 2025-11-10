Orlando playing November 20-23, 2025 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:

Peja Shymko as Orlando

Photo by Rachel Klem Orlando by Sarah Ruhl is a fantastical, theatrical journey that follows the immortal protagonist, Orlando, as they move through six centuries, searching for their true identity and purpose.





When we meet Orlando, he is a 16 year-old boy called to court to serve Elizabeth I.





By the end of the play, Orlando has metamorphosed into an upper class woman of the 20th century, striving to make sense of our ever changing world.





Orlando is adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf. Although the novel was written almost 100 years ago, it continues to explore themes that resonate with our college and neighboring communities.



