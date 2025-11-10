Tell Sound Transit about your experiences as a rider

Give Sound Transit feedback and win up to $250!





Are you ready to take the survey? Twenty minutes could win you up to $250!



Take me to the survey!



Don’t miss out! The survey is open until Dec. 5.Are you ready to take the survey? Twenty minutes could win you up to $250!





This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how we’re doing. What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears.Take our 20-minute passenger experience survey, and you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in our raffle.Your feedback will help enhance your transit experience. This survey pinpoints areas for improvement — accessibility, availability, cleanliness, safety, maintenance, and passenger support.