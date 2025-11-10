Tell Sound Transit about your experiences as a rider
Monday, November 10, 2025
This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how we’re doing. What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears.
Take our 20-minute passenger experience survey, and you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in our raffle.
Your feedback will help enhance your transit experience. This survey pinpoints areas for improvement — accessibility, availability, cleanliness, safety, maintenance, and passenger support.
Don’t miss out! The survey is open until Dec. 5.
Are you ready to take the survey? Twenty minutes could win you up to $250!
