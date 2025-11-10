Tell Sound Transit about your experiences as a rider

Monday, November 10, 2025

Give Sound Transit feedback and win up to $250!

This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how we’re doing. What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears. 

Take our 20-minute passenger experience survey, and you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in our raffle.

Your feedback will help enhance your transit experience. This survey pinpoints areas for improvement — accessibility, availability, cleanliness, safety, maintenance, and passenger support.

Don’t miss out! The survey is open until Dec. 5.  

Are you ready to take the survey? Twenty minutes could win you up to $250!

Take me to the survey!


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  