SAGE group mini Renaissance Fair Friday at the Shoreline Teen Center

Monday, November 10, 2025

Friday November 14, 2025 at the Shoreline Teen Center 
2:30 - 9pm
SAGE day presents a mini Renaissance Fair!

Come enjoy stew and cider, crafting and ambiance, and as always it's all free!

This event is open to all LGBTQ+ youth and allies in 6th to 12th grade.

Come as you are or dress up but NO weapons allowed, even fake ones!

SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Equality) is a casual events and activities club where youth in 6th to 12th grade can come the the teen center on club days and find like minds and good vibes. 

There is no official club registration just normal teen center sign in. Show up day of and look for that day's activities set up in our cafe room, or ask a staff in a blue city staff t-shirt if you want more information or guidance. 

Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov with any questions or send us a DM on instagram @shorelineteenprograms

