Business Spotlight: Forever Care Services: Helping Shoreline Families Navigate Senior Care with Heart

Q & A with Adrienne Miller, Forever Care Services



Q: How long have you been in business?



A: 8.5 years



Q: What inspired you to start your business?



A: My Aunt was no longer able to live alone. I was the family member who ended up doing a search for a care home for her. A few weeks later, I woke up and realized that the work that I had done to find a safe, caring, qualified community for her was something that many families need, so I started Forever Care Services and never looked back.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



A: As a Senior Housing Advisor, I help families and seniors reduce the overwhelming options in senior housing and care down to what is the best fit for the person in need of support.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



A: Shoreline gives us access to everything in the Puget Sound area, without having to be in a busy urban setting.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?



A: Because I live here.



Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?



A: I hate foods going to waste, so I am a home canner who takes in any extra fruit and some produce to turn it into canned goods for future use. Most of what I make I give away as gifts.



Q: What inspires you each day?



A: The knowledge that the work that I do makes a huge difference in the lives of those I serve.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?



A: Having the niece of a man I helped tell me that I saved his life.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?



A: I am available 24/7, and when the phone rings, it's me who answers it and it's me who does the work to find the right community for my clients. Nothing is delegated—my customers get me.



Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?



A: Do it! From the City to the Chamber, there are so many people who are here to help you succeed.



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?



A: I offer complimentary learning sessions to teach community members about the resources available when seniors need assistance to stay in their homes or to move to a community that can provide care.



Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?



A: We need a “downtown” community gathering place with restaurants and shops as a destination. Shoreline is a series of neighborhoods, but we are a pass-through community that doesn't really have a heart for gathering together.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?



A: Possibly adding additional advisors to be able to serve more seniors in need.



Q: What’s your next upcoming event?



A: I will be speaking at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center on November 13, sharing information on how to get assistance when a senior is no longer able to stay in their home due to care needs or memory loss.



Connect with Forever Care Services

2340 N 179th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133

206-383-2001

forevercareservices.com

adrienne@forevercareservices.com

LinkedIn: Adrienne Miller



