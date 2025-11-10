Film: Democracy Noir showing December 6, 2025 at The Crest
Monday, November 10, 2025
Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 11 am
Crest Theater
"Three Hungarian women - a journalist, a nurse and an opposition politician - fight in different ways to expose corruption and lies in Viktor Orbán's Hungary."
Following the film, we will gather at Drumlin Coffee (across the street from the Crest at 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155) to discuss, among other things, the film's relevance to what is happening now here in our country.
Tickets can be purchased HERE through Eventbrite for $12.51. We need a minimum of 80 film-goers to make this viable, so please sign up soon, if you plan to attend!
Hosted by Communities Rising
Hope is the deep orientation of the human soul that can be held in the darkest of times. -Vaclav Havel
