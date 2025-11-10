New coffeehouse in Shoreline





Rooted in the Greek word leitourgia, meaning “public service” or “work of the people,” liturgy speaks to the rhythms, routines, and shared moments that shape our lives.We hope Liturgy Coffee becomes a meaningful part of the daily habits of our community – a place where people return not only for coffee, but for connection and encouragement.Each cup is crafted with care. And, each visit is an invitation into a welcoming community where hospitality, intentionality, and kindness are the heart of everything we do.