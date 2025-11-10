New coffeehouse in Shoreline

Monday, November 10, 2025

Liturgy Coffee photo by Thomas Chin

Liturgy Coffee, a project of Shoreline Community Church, opened Friday November 7, 2025 at 203 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155. 206-485-1277

Hours
  • Weekdays 6:30am-6pm
  • Weekends 7am-3pm
Rooted in Rhythms, Connected by Community

Liturgy Coffee is more than a coffeehouse – it’s a space where shared moments matter.

The name Liturgy Coffee reflects our belief that the everyday act of enjoying coffee can become a meaningful daily rhythm. 

Rooted in the Greek word leitourgia, meaning “public service” or “work of the people,” liturgy speaks to the rhythms, routines, and shared moments that shape our lives.

We hope Liturgy Coffee becomes a meaningful part of the daily habits of our community – a place where people return not only for coffee, but for connection and encouragement.

Each cup is crafted with care. And, each visit is an invitation into a welcoming community where hospitality, intentionality, and kindness are the heart of everything we do.


Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  