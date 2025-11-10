New coffeehouse in Shoreline
Monday, November 10, 2025
|Liturgy Coffee photo by Thomas Chin
Liturgy Coffee, a project of Shoreline Community Church, opened Friday November 7, 2025 at 203 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155. 206-485-1277
Hours
- Weekdays 6:30am-6pm
- Weekends 7am-3pm
Liturgy Coffee is more than a coffeehouse – it’s a space where shared moments matter.
The name Liturgy Coffee reflects our belief that the everyday act of enjoying coffee can become a meaningful daily rhythm.
Rooted in the Greek word leitourgia, meaning “public service” or “work of the people,” liturgy speaks to the rhythms, routines, and shared moments that shape our lives.
We hope Liturgy Coffee becomes a meaningful part of the daily habits of our community – a place where people return not only for coffee, but for connection and encouragement.
Each cup is crafted with care. And, each visit is an invitation into a welcoming community where hospitality, intentionality, and kindness are the heart of everything we do.
