SR 104/Ballinger Way NE is back open
Monday, November 10, 2025
|Ballinger Way / SR 104 is open
Photo by David Carlos
SR 104/Ballinger Way NE is back open! The contractor reopened the road at about 8:15pm Saturday night, November 8, 2025.
The road reopening is a major milestone and the centerpiece of this project to remove a barrier to fish passage on Lyon Creek. Over the last few months, crews removed a 6-by-4-foot culvert that prevented fish from swimming upstream and replaced it with the 24-foot-wide bridge structure across Lyon Creek.
This work also opens nearly 7.5 miles of potential upstream habitat for native and migrating fish.
|Photo by David Carlos
Here are some reminders as we prepare to finish out this project:
- First, we still have sewer work to complete on NE 185th Street and 35th Avenue NE. We expect our contractor will begin that work shortly, although I do not have a firm start date or preliminary end date to share at this time.
- Second, once that sewer work is complete, crews will restore and repave affected sections of NE 185th Street and 35th Avenue NE.
- Third, final paving and striping on SR 104, NE 185th Street and 35th Avenue NE will happen next spring, requiring a small number of lane closures to complete this work. Final paving will happen during a window of warm, dry weather that we need to install the final layers of asphalt.
The project website and Real-Time travel map continue to be good resources for this project and others happening throughout the region.
