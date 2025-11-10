Veterans, elections, and hippos, oh my

Monday, November 10, 2025

Photo by Pamela Mieth

By Pamela Mieth

Veterans were on the minds of many of the 50+ protestors at the Shoreline-Edmonds line Sunday, November 10, 2025 with several using their signs to honor and support them in light of Veterans Day on Tuesday.


Other signs nodded to the ongoing government shutdown and questions about President Trump's health in light of him "resting his eyes" for an extended period during a press conference on Friday, and election results from last Tuesday.

Photo by Pamela Mieth

The sign-waving is a regular event at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St., 1-2pm, organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists as part of its "Social Justice Sundays." 

They continue every Sunday in November with the theme this month of "All elections are special."
 

Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  