WeatherWatcher: Very wet start to the month, with plenty more rain on the way

Beaver Moon November 5, 2025

Photo by Aden Helland

I hope everyone enjoyed a break from the rain Friday through Sunday. We have more rain on the way coming in late Sunday night and Monday. This rainstorm looks significantly lighter than what we experienced last week, we'll have probably less than a quarter inch of rain by the end of the day Monday.





Looks like we're getting another break in the rain Tuesday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 50's. More rain returns Wednesday and is expected to last through next weekend.





Temperatures are expected to be typical for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 50's and lows in the mid 40's. Some models indicate the potential for more breezy or windy conditions sometime in the middle of the week.





Last week's highlights:

High temperature: 58.5°F (Sunday)

Low temperature: 36.9°F (Tuesday morning)

Rainiest day: 1.39 inches (Wednesday)

Average temperature: 48.3°F, 0.8°F above normal. Last week was quite a wild week of weather. It started on Saturday with a wind advisory, with winds gusting up to nearly 40mph in the area. 35mph was confirmed in the Richmond Beach neighborhood. Paine Field in southwest Everett recorded several gusts at 39mph. Last week was quite a wild week of weather. It started on Saturday with a wind advisory, with winds gusting up to nearly 40mph in the area. 35mph was confirmed in the Richmond Beach neighborhood. Paine Field in southwest Everett recorded several gusts at 39mph.





Then another significant storm brought us a lot of rain Wednesday and Thursday, and with it a couple of lightning strikes. On Wednesday there were at least two confirmed locations in Lake Forest Park of cloud to ground lightning which damaged trees. Lightning must have reached the power grid as well during that storm as there were reports of damage to an electrical heating system, and appliances in homes.





Rain totals so far at the Echo Lake / Northridge Weather Station

In just the first seven days of November we have reached nearly half our average rainfall total for the month. Our current rainfall total is 2.97 inches, whereas the normal for the entire month of November is 6.00 inches. 2.02 inches of that rain fell during the Wednesday and Thursday rain event with the isolated thunderstorms.





Daily high and low temperatures compared to average at the Echo Lake / Northridge Weather Station

Temperatures have been basically seasonal last week, with the normal amount of variability. Tuesday was a little chillier than normal for this time of year but then the rainstorm warmth made up for it.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com







