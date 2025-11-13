Alpha Delta Kappa honors educators by donating books to school libraries

Thursday, November 13, 2025


Alpha Delta Kappa, a woman's educational honorary, recently celebrated their founders month by remembering the beginnings of their national and international sorority that focuses on world understanding, excellence in education, scholarships, and philanthropy. 


One of the ways ADK honors educators is to donate books to our local school libraries in Shoreline and nearby districts where we have members. 


The students and librarians look like they appreciate the new additions.

Photos courtesy ADK


