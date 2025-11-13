LFP Prop One too close to call

By Oliver J Moffat



The Lake Forest Park property tax measure is still too close to call.

Prop 1 would fund police and public safety services

The Lake Forest Park property tax ballot measure would fund police and public safety services, but voters in the city have never approved a property tax increase.After a week of counting, there were only 20 more “No” votes than “Yes” votes, a narrow 50.18% lead as of Tuesday, November 11.