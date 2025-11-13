LFP Prop One too close to call
Thursday, November 13, 2025
By Oliver J Moffat
The Lake Forest Park property tax measure is still too close to call.
|Prop 1 would fund police and public safety services
The Lake Forest Park property tax ballot measure would fund police and public safety services, but voters in the city have never approved a property tax increase.
After a week of counting, there were only 20 more “No” votes than “Yes” votes, a narrow 50.18% lead as of Tuesday, November 11.
Every day of counting has seen “Yes” votes gaining on “No” votes as more ballots are counted. In the first tranche of ballots counted on election night, “No” votes led by 51.63%.
Counting will continue until November 25, 2025.
Since the state imposed the 1% property tax limit, Lake Forest Park voters have repeatedly rejected property tax increases. A 2010 levy failed with 78% of voters opposing, and a 2021 levy to pay for parks and sidewalks also failed with 65% of voters against it.
There will be no automatic recount.
Local ballot measures do not trigger automatic recounts even if the vote is very close, according to the King County Elections Recount website.
Automatic recounts only occur for statewide ballot measures with narrow margins, says the Secretary of State’s Recount FAQ website.
However, a group of voters can request a recount.
For a recount to happen, a group of five or more registered voters may formally request a recount in writing within two business days after the election results are certified. The November general election results will be certified on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.
The request must be filed with King County Elections and include a deposit to cover the expense of the recount. The deposit will be $0.25 per ballot for a manual recount or $0.15 for a machine recount.
If the recount changes the election result, the deposit is refunded. But if the recount does not reverse the outcome, the group who requested the recount must pay for the full cost of recounting the ballots.
