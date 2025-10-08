Several thousand people join hands around Green Lake in peace and strength



Several thousand people gathered around Green Lake on Saturday October 4, 2025 to hold hands in a circle around the lake in a giant embrace of our democracy and community.







It was an all ages event as people gathered at six stations around Green Lake. A band at each station played. Some people walked as other stood, facing the water.







"Recent news and events bring mounting fear that we may be heading into a time of authoritarianism, political violence, and even military occupation of our city," said organizers.







This was a time to "dial down the intensity, remind ourselves of the values we stand for, and find peace and strength in community."








