NEMCo Community Preparedness Fair October 11, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025


Reminder: NEMCo's free Community Preparedness Fair on Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 10am - 2pm at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park.

Learn how to keep your family safe when an emergency or disaster strikes. 

Highlights include hands-on demos such as fire suppression and drones, guidance on emergency plans, first aid, water and shelter, and opportunities to talk directly with volunteers, vendors, and NEMCo’s emergency manager.


Posted by DKH at 2:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  