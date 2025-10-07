7th Annual Shoreline Music Summit October 11, 2025

Join usfor a full day of panels, networking, and music across Shoreline.Space is limited — arrive early to guarantee entry.

Hosted in person in Shoreline, WA, this all-day gathering brings together musicians, producers, industry professionals, and music lovers for a full day of learning, connection, and celebration.





Presented by Sonic Guild Seattle, the Summit kicks off at Shoreline Community College with daytime programming featuring panels, artist talks, and networking focused on sustainable careers, creative tools, and the evolving music industry. Whether you're just starting out or deep in your craft, the Shoreline





Music Summit is a space to ask questions, make connections, and walk away inspired.





New this year: an evening music festival showcasing local artists in high-energy, community-forward settings at Shoreline Community College, Darrell's Tavern , and London Bridge Studio . As the sun sets, the Summit transforms into a celebration of the region’s vibrant sound — open to the public and RSVP encouraged.









All events require RSVP, but arrive early to secure your spot, as capacity is limited.





The Shoreline Music Summit is made possible with support from Sonic Guild Seattle, The Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle, and King County Creative.



