7th Annual Shoreline Music Summit October 11, 2025
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Join us Saturday, October 11, 2025 for a full day of panels, networking, and music across Shoreline.
Daytime @ Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
- Panels, breakout sessions, and a keynote on building sustainable careers in music.
- Sera Cahoone with Abbey Blackwell Presented by the Shoreline Music Summit
- The Passenger String Quartet Presented by the Shoreline Music Summit
- Itchy Kitty, Quid Quo & Rat Queen Presented by the Shoreline Music Summit
Hosted in person in Shoreline, WA, this all-day gathering brings together musicians, producers, industry professionals, and music lovers for a full day of learning, connection, and celebration.
Presented by Sonic Guild Seattle, the Summit kicks off at Shoreline Community College with daytime programming featuring panels, artist talks, and networking focused on sustainable careers, creative tools, and the evolving music industry. Whether you're just starting out or deep in your craft, the Shoreline
Music Summit is a space to ask questions, make connections, and walk away inspired.
New this year: an evening music festival showcasing local artists in high-energy, community-forward settings at Shoreline Community College, Darrell's Tavern, and London Bridge Studio . As the sun sets, the Summit transforms into a celebration of the region’s vibrant sound — open to the public and RSVP encouraged.
Admission is free with RSVP. Space is limited for daytime programming; arrive early to guarantee entry.
All events require RSVP, but arrive early to secure your spot, as capacity is limited.
The Shoreline Music Summit is made possible with support from Sonic Guild Seattle, The Recording Academy Pacific Northwest Chapter, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle, and King County Creative.
